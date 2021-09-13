Analysts Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 20.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSAC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.40. 233,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.79 million. Analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.