Analysts Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) PT at GBX 424.44

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

BEZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beazley to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of Beazley stock traded up GBX 3.58 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 411.58 ($5.38). The company had a trading volume of 572,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,884. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 386.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 350.72. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.