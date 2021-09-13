Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT at C$141.29

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$141.29.

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

CNR stock traded down C$2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting C$147.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$137.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$137.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$161.15. The stock has a market cap of C$104.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,082,809,832.37. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,808,879 shares of company stock valued at $781,510,154.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

