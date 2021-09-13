Analysts Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Price Target at $37.67

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after buying an additional 36,605 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,109. nVent Electric has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.