Analysts Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target at $177.61

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.61.

Several brokerages have commented on TCEHY. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Erste Group cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS TCEHY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.37. 5,982,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998,799. The stock has a market cap of $598.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. Tencent has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $99.40.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

