Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price at $24.60

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VITL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VITL stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $684.51 million and a PE ratio of 89.69.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

