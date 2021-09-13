Analyzing LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LATAM Airlines Group and Thai Airways International Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -94.87% N/A -17.36% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Thai Airways International Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $3.92 billion 0.25 -$4.55 billion N/A N/A Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.03 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

Thai Airways International Public has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group.

Volatility & Risk

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thai Airways International Public beats LATAM Airlines Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

About Thai Airways International Public

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

