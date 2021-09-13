Andrew Moore Buys 5,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,431.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $78.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

