Anyswap Market Cap Tops $88.59 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Anyswap has a market cap of $88.59 million and $20.41 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.75 or 0.00010549 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00076101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00122766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00172766 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,127.61 or 1.00158967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.96 or 0.07297496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.00884829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

