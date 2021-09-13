Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of APLS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,788. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

