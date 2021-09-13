Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Down 5.2%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.97. 3,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 302,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMEH. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463,617 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,193,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 386,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,234.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 195,562 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.