AppCoins (APPC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $361,488.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $19.00 million and approximately $361,488.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00151917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00739033 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,733,139 coins and its circulating supply is 244,733,138 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.