Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 576,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 560,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $76,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 115,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

