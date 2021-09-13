Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s 2nd Largest Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 186,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 37,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 31.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 762,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,166,000 after purchasing an additional 181,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

