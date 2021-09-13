Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity National Financial worth $23,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,719,000 after purchasing an additional 146,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 462,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 113,167 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,407. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

