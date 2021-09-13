Arionum Price Down 13.8% This Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $70,846.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arionum has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,438.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.13 or 0.07225966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.02 or 0.00400601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $615.66 or 0.01385408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00123948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00573167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.62 or 0.00458194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00348794 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.