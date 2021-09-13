Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFSL opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 0.40. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 376.67%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $225,872.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFSL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

