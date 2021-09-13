Arizona State Retirement System Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $23.19 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

