Arizona State Retirement System Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP opened at $23.19 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.85.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.