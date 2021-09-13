Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

