Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 91.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 52.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 86.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in National Beverage by 73.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in National Beverage by 89.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $52.55 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

