Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 188.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 64.5% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

AAN stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $857.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.