Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,375 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alector were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alector by 819.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 845,333 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,136,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,179,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alector alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. raised their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,375.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 9,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $310,808.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,365 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.