Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $17.55 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

