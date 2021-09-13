Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 5,000 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00.

ALCO stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.54. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $275.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alico by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Alico by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alico by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

