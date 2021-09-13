Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.08 on Friday. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 211,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

