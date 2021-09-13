ARS Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.7% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $204,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $6,661,000. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 258.1% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,613,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,001,442,000 after purchasing an additional 346,418 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.74. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

