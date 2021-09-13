Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.5% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,342,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.49. 209,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,546,625. The company has a market cap of $335.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average of $181.43.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

