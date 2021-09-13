Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $593,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $2,303.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,204.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,285.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

