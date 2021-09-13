Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,623,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.