ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ASE Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ASX stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

