Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.23.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 102,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

