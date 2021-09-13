Atria Investments LLC Acquires 1,640 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Walmart by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,116,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,419,710 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

WMT stock opened at $145.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.