Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 159,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $78.83 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

