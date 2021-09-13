Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $210.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day moving average is $235.76. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.