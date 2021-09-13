Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,067 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of TT stock opened at $190.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $115.87 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

