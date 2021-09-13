Atria Investments LLC Purchases 2,581 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bill.com by 486.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $317,798.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,237.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $3,303,252.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,056,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,658 shares of company stock valued at $65,808,257. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $281.04 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.95 and a 200-day moving average of $178.28.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

