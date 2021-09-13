aTyr Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,355 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,707% compared to the typical daily volume of 153 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on LIFE shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 300,097 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 291,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 156,528 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 91,196 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 369,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,130. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

