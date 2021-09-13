Auto Trader Group’s (ATDRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATDRY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.24. 250,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,849. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

