Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Autohome by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 17,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Autohome by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

