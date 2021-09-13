AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,567.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,550.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,592.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,471.51. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in AutoZone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

