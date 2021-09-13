Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,853 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.72. 2,251,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,786,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.