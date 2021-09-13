Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. South State Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 65.1% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 48,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after buying an additional 263,593 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.09. 253,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

