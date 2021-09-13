Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Target by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $1,481,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $12,098,000. Finally, South State Corp raised its stake in Target by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 3,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.75. 77,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,878. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $146.45 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

