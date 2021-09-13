Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,351 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.73. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

