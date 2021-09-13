Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,133 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.12. 165,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
