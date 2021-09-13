Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,133 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.12. 165,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.