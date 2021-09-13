Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 626 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,640. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

