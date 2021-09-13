Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,324 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $50,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 532,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,243,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $2,487,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 215,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

PM opened at $103.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

