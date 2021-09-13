Aviva PLC Purchases 14,582 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $44,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 269.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $244.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.16. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.18 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

