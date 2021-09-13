Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,459,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,118,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

